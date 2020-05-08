Microsoft tees up new Teams partner specialisations

Credit: Photo 127260813 © Dennizn - Dreamstime.com

Microsoft has revealed two partner specialisations focusing on Teams as the drive for remote working increases.



The specialisations, Teamwork Deployment and Calling for Microsoft Teams, are available to partners with an active gold Cloud Productivity competency.

Teamwork Deployment is centred on migrating clients over to Office 365, which includes Teams, and configuring it to their needs.

Meanwhile, Calls for Microsoft Teams aims to allow partners to show proficiency in providing networks to sustain Teams usage.

In a blog post announcing the specialisations Microsoft One Commercial Partner general manager Dan Truax called the competencies “increasingly relevant” for partners.

“I encourage all qualified partners to invest the necessary time and resources to achieve advanced specialisations in Teamwork Deployment and Calling for Teams, as well as the previously released Adoption and Change Management advanced specialisation,” he said.

“They will help you differentiate your organisation from competitors and provide meaningful value to customers as they seek to navigate the rapidly-evolving new world of remote working.”

Earning the specialisation in Teamwork Deployment requires a minimum of 2,500 Active Entitlement growth in either Exchange Online, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams or Yammer in a trailing 12-month period.

In addition, partners must have also served at least 12 new customer organisations, an average active usage rate of 20 per cent and three customer references that prove the business’ ability to deploy Microsoft 365 Teamwork workloads.

Additionally, four individuals within the business need to have passed the MS-300 and MS-301 Microsoft 365 Certified: Teamwork Administrator Associate exams.

Achieving the Calling for Microsoft Teams advanced specialisation meanwhile requires a minimum 2,500 active entitlement growth of Microsoft Teams in a trailing 12-month period and three customer references that can back up the business’ ability to deploy and manage Microsoft 365 Phone System, calling plan, direct routing configuration, network planning, and remediation for voice workloads.

Further, four individuals within the business need to have have received the Microsoft 365 Certified: Teams Administrator Associate and the Teams Calling Technical Assessment certifications.