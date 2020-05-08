ITNewcom scores $30M Defence deal

IBM and Dell also scoop $10.5 million in contracts collectively

Sydney-based consultancy ITNewcom has scooped a mammoth $30 million contract with the Department of Defence.

The contract will see ITNewcom provide Defence with “financial, sourcing, strategy, training and reform services” for a period of three years, ending June 2023.

The win comes three years after the-once boutique technology consultancy was acquired by law firm MinterEllison.

ITNewcom’s win also comes as Defence awards a further $10.5 million worth of contracts to Dell and IBM.

The agency turned to the former to supply a $6.5 million fleet of Dell 7210 Laptops to support its remote and flexible working capability on the Defence Protected Environment.

According to Defence, the contract comes with no additional software or integration services.

Meanwhile, IBM’s $5 million deal is linked to Defence’s Maritime Information Environment (MIE), as part of the agency’s Single Information Environment (SIE).

“The SIE encompasses Defence’s information, computing and communications infrastructure, along with the management systems and people to deliver that infrastructure,” the agency explained.

This platform will allow the Federal Government and multiple industry partners to host, operate and exchange the range of tools required to deliver continuous naval shipbuilding.

The awards come amid Defence’ $20 billion investment into its ICT services strategy over the next 10 years.

As reported by Computerworld, this forms part of a shift towards efficient, scalable ‘Single Information Environment’ architecture with standardised businesses processes and a reduced cost of ownership for ICT.

Part of this includes a $600 million upgrade of its Navy IT environment, of which Data#3 was the latest deal recipient.