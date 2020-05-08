Leader reaches for the cloud with Microsoft

Credit: Leader Systems

Leader has expanded its relationship with Microsoft to distribute its cloud services portfolio in Australia.

The deal sees Leader become a Microsoft direct OEM and a cloud solution provider (CSP) indirect distributor, making it allegedly one of the first partners to gain the dual agreement with the vendor.

“We are heading into the fourth digital revolution, and our purpose is to help our resellers grow and be profitable,” Leader managing director Theo Kristoris said.

“Resellers can now source all their PC and hardware needs together with Microsoft’s cloud services from one distributor.”

According to Kristoris, the deal will enable them to bring cloud services into customers’ existing VoIP and Networking business, through PBX and Network management in the cloud.”

Access to Microsoft’s cloud services will be available through the Leader Cloud Platform, which contains product and platform training, billing overviews and the ability for resellers to offer the same purchasing experience directly to their end-users.

In addition, through Leader’s Breeze Connect, the distributor will offer wholesale Teams calling services to the IT channel by the end of May.

This will allow Leader partners to get their Microsoft 365 licence, Teams Calling & SIP services as a single solution offering through the Leader Cloud Platform, the distributor claimed.

“Microsoft has had a long and successful partnership with Leader as an OEM,” said Chris Bright, device partner solution sales director at Microsoft. “We are excited that they are now able to offer Microsoft’s cloud services and solutions to their SMB resellers throughout Australia, so they can realise new business opportunities.”

The Adelaide-based distributor also recently built up its audio visual (AV) portfolio through a new partnership with US-based audio solutions providers TruAudio and VSSL.

