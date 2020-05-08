Arrow ECS expands security portfolio with Illumio

Andrew Assad (Arrow ECS ANZ) Credit: ARN

Distributor Arrow ECS has added network segmenting specialist Illumio to its portfolio.

This follows on from Illumio’s A/NZ channel program launch earlier this year, a move that saw the company's Asia Pacific channel technical sales director Carlo Nizeti tasked with appointing a local distie.

Arrow ECS A/NZ general manager Andrew Assad said teaming up with Illumio will expand its security offering alongside its services suite, which will help address cyber security challenges.

“Digital transformation, multi-cloud environments and distributed infrastructures introduce new risks to the ever-expanding digital attack surface,” Assad said.

Illumio Asia Pacific vice president Rob van Es added the agreement with Arrow ECS, was an extension of its channel-first ethos.

“We believe Arrow is well positioned to support the growth of our partner community and serve our customers as more infrastructure and security professionals seek to secure critical workloads with micro-segmentation,” he said.

“Illumio’s adaptive security platform delivers real-time application dependency mapping and micro-segmentation to stop attackers from moving laterally inside data centres and cloud environments, and our technology is a prime example of a solution that radically changes how businesses should approach cybersecurity today.”

In February, private electrical contractor, Stowe Australia, became the latest customer using Illumio’s Adaptive Security Platform.

“As a provider of critical IT infrastructure, ensuring data is protected is paramount to Stowe’s team. Illumio’s security segmentation technology is designed to help businesses like Stowe Australia stop the spread of an attack and demonstrate that an ‘assume breach’ mentality makes for far stronger data centres,” Van Es said.