Canopy Tools Group snaps up Adams Consulting

Brisbane-based IT services and IoT software company, Canopy Tools Group has acquired Melbourne-based IT consulting firm, Adams Consulting Group (ACG) for an undisclosed sum.

ACG was founded in 2003 and specialises in consultation, design and implementation work for small- to medium-sized businesses and industrial clients.

“Our ambition is to be a leading private cloud and IoT software provider in Australia and we are pleased to welcome the ACG team onboard for this exciting journey,” CT4 customer success manager Tegan DeClark said.

“Combined with our investment and growth in our IoT software products, the acquisition of ACG puts us in a strong position to build lasting partnerships with our clients and to deliver quality, integrated services and software products to the market.”

It has been a busy 18 months for Canopy Tools Group, which acquired both CT4 and Canopy Tools in 2019, and plans to continue to acquire strategic companies with complementary missions in providing simple and smarter IT services.

CT4 was formed in 2009 as a private cloud provider and expanded its reach into Singapore, UK, Philippines and Canada. In June, CT4 invested $1.8 million into relocating from Brisbane to Ballarat within the Ballarat Technology Park in Mount Helen, and also formed part of the Global Cyber Centre.

Canopy Tools was formed in 2017 to develop IoT and IT asset management platform, Canopy Manage software, which was co-funded by the Australian Government through the Commercialisation Australia program.