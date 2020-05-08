Exabeam revamps A/NZ distie agreement with Orca Tech

Credit: ID 20959381 © Bhalchandra Pujari | Dreamstime.com

Security and analytics vendor Exabeam has signed a distribution agreement with Orca Technology for the Australia and New Zealand region as it looks to bring more partners on board.



Under the agreement, Orca Tech will be responsible for the distribution of Exabeam’s Security Management Platform (SMP) and Exabeam Advanced Analytics products.

The platform contains a data lake, behavioural analytics, case management and incident response automation and its analytics utilise data science to identify behavioural patterns in employees and flags any abnormalities that could be security threats.

Prior to the agreement, Exabeam distribution in the region was handled by M. Tech for the last three years.

Gareth Cox, vice president of sales for the Asia Pacific and Japan region at Exabeam, said Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions for the vendor.

“The expertise and support that Orca Tech provides to our partners will help ensure our acceleration in the region continues, and in turn, drastically improve the security posture and SOC efficiency for all organisations in the area,” Cox said

Craig Ashwood, general manager at Orca Tech, added that the distributor was looking for a security and analytics partner to fill out their portfolio.

“Exabeam’s cybersecurity expertise, commitment to its 100 per cent channel model and work to develop strong programs for mutual success make it an ideal partner for the Orca Tech team,” Ashwood said.