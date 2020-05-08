IoT Data Centres invests $120M in new NT facility

The Top End will act as a new hub bridging West and East coasts with South East Asia

Darwin, Northern Territory Credit: Dreamstime

Specialist data centre project developer IoT Data Centres (IoTDC) will commence building a $120 million data centre project in the Northern Territory.

The new facility is the first of a series of ten other facilities around Australia, and is slated for an early 2021 opening.

IoTDC will be working with Vertiv, TotalSecure, Wolfe Systems, Mist, TPG and Intersector Capital to deliver the project.

According to IoTDC, it will position the Northern Territory as a central data and communications hub, connecting both the East and West coasts and the North, into SouthEast Asia.

The Tier 3 Darwin centre will see an immediate $12 million investment, with an expected total project value of $120 million.

IoTDC said there will also be further investment in integrating the Northern Territory to the rest of the IoTDC facilities down the track.

"Data centres are the core foundation infrastructure needed for economic growth. Ultimately data is what runs the world and there is a natural acceleration in demand for data centre services as people and businesses rely more on the digital ecosystem for activities including banking, shopping, education, remote work and entertainment,” Vertiv vice president of integrated modular solutions, Steve Shelley, said.



“We are always demanding more of the internet and more than ever, our daily lives depend on data and data centres.

“It will be a really important infrastructure piece for Darwin’s recovery," he added.





