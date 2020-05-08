Base2Services and Itoc among first AWS partners to gain new SaaS competency

Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new competency for partners involved in designing and building software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions on its platform.

Two Australian partners have already achieved the SaaS competency: Base2Services and Itoc.

The competency is targeted at customers building on AWS through a SaaS delivery-model, and aims to help them find a partner through AWS’ Partner Network (APN).

The AWS SaaS Competency includes two categories: design services, and builders. Those in the former category will have expertise in designing and implementing complex, cloud-native, SaaS solutions with AWS infrastructure, while the latter have experience building cloud-native SaaS applications via software development.

Both Base2Services and Itoc fall into the design services camp.

“APN Advanced and Premier Tier Consulting Partners in the new AWS SaaS Competency have all undergone a rigorous AWS validation process and evaluation of multiple customer references specific to SaaS on AWS. AWS Partner Solution Architects have validated their technical proficiency and architecture for previously completed customer use cases and thought leadership in SaaS,” AWS said in a blog post.

Founded in 2006, Base2Services is a dev ops-as-a-service provider with offices in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as Austin in the US and Berlin, Germany.

“Our customers are looking for scalability and security. Whether that is security in compliance or in system operations, we’re uniquely positioned to help them because we’ve being doing just that for 14 years,” company director Athur Marinis said.

“We make sure that their build pipelines are working, secure and that their systems are completely scalable.”

Founded in 2012 in Brisbane, Itoc meanwhile operates as a dedicated AWS shop in Australia, providing services across IntelligentOps, DevOps and FinOps Accelerator, in addition to managed services, cost optimisation and cloud migration offerings.

Last year, it became the fourth partner in Australia to achieve AWS’ security competency status.

“We are very excited and honoured to be selected as a launch partner for the AWS SaaS Competency," Itoc CEO Richard Steven said.

"The local ISV/SaaS industry is really firing here and to be a part of shaping and delivering what’s next is what gets us up in the morning.”







