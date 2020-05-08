Data#3 rides $10.2M wave of Navy IT upgrade

Credit: Royal Australian Navy

Data#3 has been granted a $10.2 million contract to help the Australian Navy overhaul its legacy IT equipment.

The IT services provider has won a deal to provide unspecified hardware and software products for the Navy’s $600 million fleet information environment (FIE) modernisation.

The contract, which spans 24 April 2020 until 15 May 2020, was awarded through a panel procurement process for the provision of a subset of hardware components and associated licenses and warranties.

A Department of Defence spokesperson told ARN that the project aims to deliver a modern, cyber-worthy, multi-enclave information system.

The spokesperson confirmed DATA#3’s role would contain no integration work, adding that more planned procurements are due to take place during the ongoing overhaul.

The department confirmed the Navy IT overhaul in April last year with Minister of Defence Christopher Pyne claiming the project will create more than 100 jobs around designing and developing the new computer systems.

In January this year, the department issued its first invitation to the IT community to form part of the new panel supplying hardware and software for its ships’ and submarines’ computer networks.