Empired, Ricoh and SXiQ step up for Nintex's automated JobKeeper solution

The solution takes a free downladable template that integrates with a number of Nintex's products

Credit: ID 147824391 © Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com

End-to-end process management and workflow automation vendor Nintex has released an automated workflow solution for JobKeeper payments and has signed on its Australian partners, including Empired, Ricoh and SXiQ, to provide support.

Introduced in late March by the federal government, the JobKeeper payments were brought in to assist businesses with a $1,500 subsidy per fortnight for each employee for a six month period.

To apply for the payments, businesses need to send documents to the Australian Tax Office (ATO). Nintex's JobKeeper Payment Scheme solution utilises a free downloadable template and integrates with products in the Nintex Process Platform, including Nintex Forms, Nintex Workflow and Nintex Sign, to expedite the process.

This is opposed to downloading Word or PDF documents from the ATO and printing, signing, scanning, emailing and then storing the documents.

Nintex’s Australian partners, including Empired, Ricoh and SXiQ, are providing support to clients with the deployment of the solution.

Cameron Smith, executive general manager for digital transformation at SXiQ, said the solution has been able to expedite the construction of JobKeeper processes to hours, as opposed to days.

“With a rapidly changing environment through the COVID-19 crisis, Nintex has enabled our clients to rapidly build automation and workflows to address compliance and process gaps,” Smith said.

Nick Barbagiannopoulos, national manager of digital automation at Ricoh Australia, said the same tools that allow for workforces to keep going remotely are being used to support the JobKeeper program.

“Based on the Nintex technologies, the JobKeeper onboarding process can be simplified and streamlined for all making it easy for everyone involved to obtain the benefits of this program,” Barbagiannopoulos said.

Rodney Barrell, Victorian regional lead at Empired, added Nintex’s solution allows for their clients to quickly digitise “a manual, time consuming process.

“Helping our clients respond quickly to the current situation with new ways of working has been key for us over the past few weeks,” said Barrell.