Outcomex names new MD as founder takes on CEO role

Michael van Zoggel (Outcomex) Credit: Outcomex

Systems integrator Outcomex has promoted Michael van Zoggel, previously national sales director, to the role of managing director, as the company’s founder and former MD, Marco Delgado, becomes the company’s freshly-minted CEO.

The top tier shuffle comes as Delgado, who founded the company in 2006, cycles out of the MD role to focus more of his time and attention on business growth and innovation, particularly in the area of Internet of Things (IoT).

With Delgado stepping into the newly-created CEO role, Zoggel has come in as MD to take on more of the company’s executive engagement duties in its day-to-day operations.

Van Zoggel comes to his new role after roughly three-and-a-half years as Outcomex’s national sales manager and then director. Over the years, he has worked with the executive teams of vendors like Cisco, Telstra, Commvault, NetApp, Citrix, Palo Alto and others, as well as various distributors.

Van Zoggel kicked off his career in the IT industry in the late nineties, starting as a Novell Systems Engineer, and quickly making his way up through roles like services engagement specialist and account executive.

Joining Outcomex in 2014 as national sales manager, van Zoggel’s department grew to include teams in NSW, Victoria and South Australia. He was promoted to national sales director in early 2019.

It is understood that, over the last few years, van Zoggel has helped to solidify Outcomex’s position in the local IT market by driving executive engagements with the integrator’s customers and vendors, as well as leading a successful sales team.

For Delgado, the new appointment sees the company continue its trajectory under the guidance of a same pair of hands. Indeed, Delgado claims that van Zoggel has unofficially been working as the MD of the business for some time now, meaning his transition into the role will require minimal changes.

“We have strong teams reporting into a solid management structure that underpins our success and will put us in good stead for the year ahead,” Delgado said. “Michael is a great leader and I’m confident that he will continue to achieve success in his new role, just as he has done previously, as we continue to service the Australian ICT landscape.”

From van Zoggel’s perspective, Delgado has “laid the groundwork for success,” and now, as he faces his next chapter with the company, van Zoggel expects Outcomex to continue to find growth.



According to Delgado, the company continues to see strong demand across a number of areas, such as managed services, cyber security, IoT and software engineering.

In June last year, Outcomex launched its third Australian office, marking its expansion into Adelaide.

Located in North Adelaide, the office was officially opened on 1 May, 2019, and started its life housing a new staff member, South Australian sales manager Frida Saul, who leads the local operation.