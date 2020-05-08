Accenture closes Symantec services acquisition

Credit: Dreamstime

Accenture has completed its acquisition of the Symantec cyber security services business from Broadcom.

Symantec’s threat detection and incident response capabilities will be used to bolster Accenture’s managed security services division, the consultancy firm said in a statement.

Accenture has recently made a concerted effort to bolster its security division, acquiring no fewer than eight cyber security entitles around the world. One of these was London-founded Context Information Security, which has offices in Sydney and Melbourne.

The closure of the deal comes less than 10 months after Symantec's enterprise security business was bought by chip-maker Broadcom for US$10.7 billion.

According to Accenture, Symantec Cyber Security Services business includes more than 300 employees around the world and customers in financial services, utilities, health, government, communications, media, technology and retail.

Symantec has significantly fewer employees, post-Broadcom acquisition, after the latter chose to lay off seven per cent of its workforce.

During Broadcom’s consolidation process of its enterprise security assets, a number of Symantec staff were laid off in Australia, including the-then channel chief Klasie Holtzhausen.