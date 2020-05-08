Sydney Metro tracks partners for risk management platform

Sydney Metro has put out a call for service providers to deliver a new risk management solution to handle its expanding network.

The NSW agency is seeking partners to design, build and implement a new software platform to manage major infrastructure projects, public transport operations alongside Sydney Metro enterprise risks.

The partner will be required to deliver 350 software licenses, as well as provide ongoing solution maintenance and support.

According to tender documents, the solution would need to configure with Sydney Metro’s Windows 10 Enterprise operating system.

Specifically, the platform will provide “improved” reporting, dashboards and data visualisation tools, plus quantitative risk analysis and modelling functionality to rapidly run complex simulations.

The solution will also need to support key risk indicators, as well as manage issues and incidents, audit and compliance actions.

The tender comes as the NSW Government expands the Sydney Metro West and Sydney Metro Greater West, eventually servicing the Western Sydney International airport.

“With this growth and achievement come new challenges. As the organisation scales up its investment in multiple large projects the need to more effectively manage complex risks and large financial exposures across the portfolio has become more acute,” the document said.

“A new and revised management framework brings with it the need for new and enhanced capabilities that are being sought through market leading best of breed risk management solutions that better manage the risks inherent in large transport infrastructure projects.”

Providers have until 25 May to submit tenders.