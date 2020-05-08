30 Under 30 Tech Awards: Nominations closing soon

Closing at midnight on the evening of Wednesday, 6 May

Nominations are closing soon for this year’s ARN 30 Under 30 Tech Awards, with the deadline for submissions set to remain open until midnight on the evening of Wednesday, 6 May.

As part of this year’s Emerging Leaders forum, the first ever entirely virtual edition of the event, the 30 Under 30 Tech Awards acknowledge individual achievement rather than company success, offering a platform to recognise excellence at a personal level.

There are multiple ways to get involved in the Awards, which are designed to showcase the brightest young technology minds in Australia, starting with submitting your own nomination and telling your story to thousands.

However, ARN acknowledges that writing your own submission can be challenging, so we’re also calling on the leaders of the industry to put forward the young guns within your organisation.

As such, individuals can either self-nominate, or be nominated by an industry peer, with submissions assessed by an Emerging Leaders judging panel.

Individuals will be recognised for outstanding achievements across six categories, spanning management; entrepreneur; sales; marketing; technical and human resources.

To enter, individuals must be based in Australia; be 30 years of age or younger and have at least two years of industry experience.

Nominations will remain open until 6 May, but time is running out, so get your submissions in now. For more information, click here.

The winners of the awards will be revealed during the virtual Emerging Leaders forum, which will be held on Tuesday, 16 June 2020, with the event designed to educate, mentor and showcase the upcoming technology talent in Australia.

This year’s reimagined online event will feature thought leaders and industry champions as keynote speakers, and panellists discussing innovation, leadership skills and new ways of working.



To nominate, click here.