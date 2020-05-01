NBN Co extends RSP capacity increase for another 2 months

Credit: NBN

NBN Co has extended its offer of a 40 per cent increase in capacity for a further two months as the coronavirus pandemic rolls on.

The broadband builder will offer National Broadband Network (NBN) retail service providers (RSPs) the higher bandwidth at no cost through June and July billing periods, having originally planned the offer to end in May.

The offer of the increased Connectivity Virtual Circuit (CVC) capacity includes fixed line, fixed wireless and satellite.

As part of the extension, NBN Co has also extended its offer to increase download data limits for its standard Sky Muster service to 90GB of data on average for another two months.

“We are extending these offers by another two billing periods because we know how crucial it is for the nation to have access to reliable and fast broadband services as Australians continue to work, study and be entertained at home,” said Brad Whitcomb, chief customer officer for residential at NBN Co.

The offer comes as the majority of Australians continue to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increased pressure placed on its service.

According to NBN Co data, the weekly download throughput the peak period on 24 April was of 12.5 Terabits per second (Tbps).

Earlier this month, NBN Co also offered $150 million in “relief and assistance” to consumers and businesses affected by the coronavirus earlier this month.

National Broadband Network (NBN) retail service providers (RSPs) can now apply for funding to help establish connections for low-income households, essential services and small- to medium-sized enterprises facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.