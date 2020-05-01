HPE's hybrid boss Phil Davis departs for Australian shores

Phil Davis Credit: HPE

The president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) hybrid IT division, Phil Davis, has handed in his resignation and will be relocating to Australia.

Davis has been with HPE for the past five years, starting out as the Asia Pacific vice president and general manager of the storage division of the enterprise group, before moving through the ranks as president of its hybrid IT division.

Davis informed the HPE board of his decision to voluntarily resign on 23 April, with his resignation coming into effect on 1 May.

“Phil has accepted a role outside the company that gives him the opportunity to relocate to Australia,” HPE told ARN in a statement. “He decided the time was right for his family to make this move, and he leaves with our gratitude for all he helped make possible at HPE.

“Over the last two years, the hybrid IT businesses have introduced compelling new products, enhanced team member engagement, improved customer satisfaction, and increased profitability."

As a result of Davis’ departure, HPE said it was evaluating ‘options for the operating model’ that will best allow the vendor to provide customers and partners with unique hybrid technology experiences, delivered as-a-service.

In March, HPE South Pacific appointed Julie Barbieri to the role of general manager for partners, alliances and service providers, following Marina Fronek's departure late last year.

