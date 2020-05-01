PrintSolv adds ECI Software’s Print Audit to portfolio

Credit: ID 118563136 © Dragonimages | Dreamstime.com

ECI Software Solutions has extended its agreement with Sydney-based distributor PrintSolv for the distribution of its Print Audit product in Australia and New Zealand.



Labelled as a user management product by ECI, Print Audit is able to track printing output, secure printing via physical card, digital codes or application and limit printing quality to control costs.

Andrew Tsiorvas, general manager of PrintSolv, said the agreement expands the relationship between the two companies. According to Tsiorvas, PrintSolv has distributed ECI’s device manager, FMAudit, for over 10 year.

“We understand the support levels required to allow the channel to maximise the value of Print Audit on a continued basis,” Tsiorvas said.

"I give you my commitment that we will maintain a high standard of support now and well into the future.”

PrintSolv took over the A/NZ distribution of Print Audit from a sole proprietor who previously operated as Print Audit Australia, according to Tsiorvas. The parent company, Print Audit, was acquired by ECI in December 2018.

Deage Kalsbeek, ECI Asia Pacific regional sales manager for field services, added that PrintSolv “was the natural choice” for the distribution of Print Audit.

"PrintSolv has been an ECI partner for many years providing outstanding support and service for ECI's FMAudit Device Management solution,” Kalsbeek said.