Wipro deepens digital database play, backed by Nutanix

Credit: Dreamstime

Wipro has unveiled new digital database services (DDS) designed to streamline delivery and management capabilities at enterprise level, underpinned by Nutanix technology.

Leveraging the vendor’s Era suite of solutions - which automates database administration - and hyper-converged infrastructure software, the offering allows businesses to consolidate workloads onto a shared infrastructure to manage "database sprawl".

“Wipro’s joint offering with Nutanix brings agility, speed and flexibility for core and digital applications delivered as-a-service,” said Satish Yadavalli, vice president of Cloud and Infrastructure Services at Wipro. “DDS delivers end-to-end services from transition, modernisation, continuous deployment and automated lifecycle management operations of enterprise, open source and NoSql databases."

“Integrations are simplified as developers and application owners have access to a repository of customised services APIs. With this joint solution, we are confident of helping our joint customers optimise the database resources and license cost.”

In addition to the reduction of acquisition and operating costs, the offering promises the delivery of services “in minutes as compared to days”, targeting business lines, database administrators and non-IT users through a self-service portal. Delivered as-a-service, the solution also integrates with other third-party cloud management platform and orchestration tools.

“Legacy database management is traditionally complex and requires massive amounts of resources from database administrators, taking away time they could be spending on more critical initiatives,” added Bala Kuchibhotla, vice president of Era and Business Critical Apps at Nutanix.

“With data volumes growing exponentially year-over-year, provisioning, protecting, patching, performance and copy data management operations are becoming even more tedious and expensive. Our partnership with Wipro, will help develop efficient and elegant database-as-a-service solutions for our customers to further our mission of enabling any organisation to embrace the power of the cloud.”