Acronis discounts licence fees in partner program refresh

Adds remote cyber integrations, more marketing funds and training to the mix

Neil Morarji (Acronis) Credit: Acronis

Cyber security vendor Acronis has become the latest vendor to offer financial relief to partners amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Singapore-founded vendor is offering its Acronis Cyber Files Cloud for free to partners in Asia Pacific, alongside increased marketing funds and resources. These include helping partners set up and join virtual events using its platforms, while “enriching” its campaigns-in-a-box.

Acronis has also enhanced its Partner Portal, in an effort to ease access to sales guides, licensing guides, case studies and learning academy.

This is in addition to introducing a new scheme to sit within the program aimed at helping train and provide certifications to developers, service providers and independent software vendors.

For other partners, the vendor claimed it had enhanced sales and technical training for all its products and will now provide partners with its Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, a new integration of back-up with anti-malware protection and endpoint management tools.

“Our enhanced Acronis Cyber Fit Partner Program ensures partners, who are at the core of our business, have a state-of-the-art program that gives them easy-to-use processes for more deals and bigger profits, with advanced sales and technical support that help every step of the way," said Neil Morarji, Acronis Asia Pacific general manager.

Acronis launched its Backup Cloud, a backup-as-a-service solution for channel partners, in Australia last year as well as its Acronis' DR cloud service via its distributors, Ingram Micro, Rhipe, Synnex in Australia and Exeed for the New Zealand market.