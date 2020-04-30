Infoblox locks in new A/NZ head

The appointment comes as the company continues to hire during the coronavirus pandemic

Matthew Hanmer (Infoblox) Credit: Infoblox

Network security vendor Infoblox has appointed Matthew Hanmer as country manager and regional director for Australia and New Zealand.



Starting from April 2020, Hanmer will be based in Sydney and will be responsible for sales throughout A/NZ as well as the expansion of Infoblox’s network services.

Hanmer said the company is looking to refine its go-to market strategy from a partner point of view, focusing on quality rather than quantity.

“Looking at our partner network, we're going to focus on eight to 10, or 12 partners only," he said. "It’s going to give us the ability to work with them to focus on their business as well as our success."

“This allow us to go deeper and wider into the focus market that they're in. It allows us to focus on building capacity to improve on already impressive customer portfolio that we have as well, with the main focus being that we all rise together.”

While Hanmer was appointed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he claims there has not been any impact to the business during this time, and it is continuing to hire both regionally and globally.

It's not just growth in headcount Infoblox is focusing on but revenue as well, as Hanmer added his goal in the new position is to double the company’s revenue over the next 12 to 24 months.

Cherif Sleiman, senior vice president of international business at Infoblox, added that the A/NZ region is important to Infoblox.

“Matthew’s demonstrated expertise in growing businesses across the region, as well as his in-depth knowledge of the enterprise and channel markets, naturally align with Infoblox’s commitment to accelerate business growth in A/NZ and safeguard their networks, data and applications,” Sleiman said.

Hanmer joins Infoblox with over 10 years of experience in the industry. He was most recently the regional vice president of sales and operations in Asia Pacific for AntWorks.

Prior to this he held a number of directorial and managerial roles with Infovista, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microfocus, Cisco, Adnet Technology and Forrester Research.