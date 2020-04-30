AWS signs on the dotted line with new licence agreement option

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace has a new standardised licence agreement option to expedite the licensing process in order to accelerate project completion.

Referred to as the Standard Contract for AWS Marketplace, the new agreement option is aimed at all customers -- from start-ups to enterprises -- and offers “well balanced licence terms for product listings found in AWS Marketplace”, according to AWS.

The terms can be reviewed and applied across eligible products, avoiding the requirement of one contract per product.

This is added alongside the Enterprise Contract for AWS Marketplace option, which was previewed in late 2017 and added to the service in 2018, and is tailored to customers requiring enterprise-class licence terms and can be accessed via enrolment.

Enrolled enterprises however can use Standard Contracts as well as Enterprise Contracts, which can then be edited to fit the specific needs of a transaction.

There are also two optional addendums that can be included to contracts – the enhanced security addendum and the business associate addendum, which supported necessary requirements for financial services- and healthcare-related projects, respectively.

Buyers can view participating sellers for the Standard Contract by accessing its filter in the AWS Marketplace catalogue, while sellers can enable the Standard Contract for products in the AWS Marketplace when creating or editing an existing listing when selecting an end user licensing agreement.