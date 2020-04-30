Auth0 hires first APAC partner chief

Jason Teo (Auth0) Credit: Auth0

Identity as-a-service platform Auth0 has hired Jason Teo as its first partner chief in the Asia Pacific region.

The platform provider, which launched in 2013, aims to make it easier for developers to provide enterprise-grade identity management for their business’ websites, mobile apps and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings.

In this new role as APAC head of partnerships and alliances, Teo’s mandate involves building and growing the partner ecosystem in the region and diversifying its sales through a channel-led strategy.

Prior to joining Auth0 Teo worked for Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he was their first head of channels and alliances for ASEAN, establishing its partner ecosystem across the region. He also worked for IBM and BlackBerry in Singapore.

“Our differentiated identity platform is seeing adoption in all market sectors and geographies; we’ve experienced consistently high growth across Asia Pacific and invested strongly in the region with three offices and a team spanning South East Asia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and India,” Auth0 regional director Richard Marr said.

“Building partnerships in APAC is the next important step for Auth0 as we continue to expand locally, and we’re very pleased to have Jason at the helm.”

According to Teo, finding the right partners is vital to help Auth0’s customers adopt a cloud-native solution for identity management.

“It takes a whole ecosystem to get our customers up and running, which is why it’s so important we have the interests of all our stakeholders at heart to provide the best possible service,” he said. “We are working with our major global partner network while actively cultivating new local partner relationships across the region, ensuring our offerings are localised and relevant to the needs of each market.”

Auth0 has been ramping up its local activities in the market for the past two years with customers including CarsGuide, Atlassian, AGL, Servcorp, The Iconic and Television New Zealand.