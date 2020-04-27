Optus facing class action over White Pages leak

Telco admitted to customers it accidentally released their data last October

Optus is facing a class action for an alleged data breach that saw roughly 50,000 customers’ details leaked to White Pages.

Lawyers have filed the case against the Singtel-owned telco after names, addresses and phone numbers were mistakenly published in the Sensis-owned directory.

Optus wrote to customers in October last year to tell them that it had mistakenly leaked the details and the information may have been listed online at whitepages.com.au or printed in the local printed White Pages.

They may have also listed with operator directory assistance and/or possibly listed in other smaller online directories, according to law firm Maurice Blackburn.

Legal procedings have not yet commenced as investigations remain underway into the alleged leak.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the data breach was discovered by Optus during a routine audit of 10 million customers.

About 40,000 of those people were new customers whose details were already breached, Optus told SMH at the time.

“Optus takes its privacy obligations seriously and we regularly review and audits our processes to ensure our customers information is managed securely,” an Optus spokesperson said.

“When undertaking a review of our records against Sensis listings last year, we identified inconsistencies. We requested that Sensis remove the information from their online directory and we notified all customers who may have been affected. Optus is working co-operatively with the Privacy Commissioner on this investigation.”