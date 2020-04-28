Sydney AWS region sees bumper crop of releases

CloudWatch Synthetics and Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra) enter GA and EKS gets Fargate support

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a slew of updates for its Sydney region, bringing website monitoring and Apache Cassandra database services into general availability (GA) and adding containers running through AWS Fargate.

The GA of CloudWatch Synthetics allows for users to create ‘canaries’, configurable scripts that follow the same routes and actions as customers.

These canaries can monitor representational state transfer application programming interfaces (REST APIs), URLs and website content and alerts users when application endpoints do not behave as expected.

They can also be customised to check for page-load errors, load latencies for user interface (UI) assets, transaction completions, broken or dead links, complex wizard flows and checkout flows in applications.

Debugging artifacts are also included, such as screenshots, http archive (HAR) files and log files, and the solution can integrate endpoint monitoring with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines through AWS CloudFormation, AWS SDK and CloudWatch Synthetic APIs.

CloudWatch Synthetics was first added to the Sydney region in January 2020.

Also entering GA is Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra), formally Amazon Managed Apache Cassandra Service (MCS), after being in preview since March 2020.

This service allows for use of the Cassandra Query Language (CQL) code, Apache 2.0-licensed Cassandra drivers and developer tools, with Amazon claiming it provides “consistent, single-digit-millisecond performance at any scale”.

Tables can scale up and down automatically based on actual request traffic, “virtually” unlimited throughput and storage, are encrypted by default and the data is replicated across multiple AWS availability zones.

Access to tables can be managed through AWS Identity and Access Management, can be connected to virtual private cloud and contain integrated logging and monitoring functions.

Keyspaces is serverless, so users only pay for the resources used, which has not changed from the preview – the free tier of AWS offers 30 million on-demand write request units, 30 million on-demand read request units and one gigabyte of storage.

Meanwhile, the paid tier contains storage at US$0.342 per gigabyte a month and splits write and read request units into on-demand capacity mode and provisioned capacity mode.

On-demand capacity mode charges write request units at US$1.6508 per million and read request units at US$0.3306 per million. Provisioned capacity mode charges write request units at US$0.0008538 per hour and read request units at US$0.0001708 per hour.

In addition to the GAs, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) also added the function to run containers on AWS Fargate in the Sydney AWS region (ap-southeast-2), among others.

The combination of EKS, a managed service for running Kubernetes on AWS, and Fargate, a serverless compute engine for containers, removes the need to provision and manage infrastructure for containers, according to AWS.

AWS Fargate is priced on requested vCPU and memory resources for tasks and pods. Each vCPU is charged at US$0.04856 per hour and each gigabyte is charged at US$0.00532 per hour.