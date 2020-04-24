DDLS to deliver remote Azure training to Fed Govt

Microsoft and DTA team up for Azure Technical Academy

Credit: Dreamstime

DDLS has been hired to deliver remote Azure cloud training to Federal Government IT staff during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) and Microsoft have teamed up to launch the Azure Technical Academy, which aims to build agency IT teams’ skills in cloud technology.

The whole-of-government agreement will also include an Azure Fundamentals course, targeted as beginners in cloud services.

Delivered by Microsoft Gold Learning Partner DDLS, the training includes exam vouchers to receive Microsoft Certification.

The virtual courses will be available during the next three months and are now open for registration.

The move follows Australian DDLs’ launch of a training campus in the Philippines as part of plans to expand into Asia Pacific.

The IT training provider opened the offshore base off the back of its Microsoft business — which it launched in 2019.