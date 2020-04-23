Nutanix offers COVID-19 financial aid to partners

Extends payment terms for resellers to extend the terms of their customers

Nutanix has revealed a new financial program aimed at supporting its partners throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Referred to as the Nutanix Special Financial Assistance Program (NSFAP), participating partners will be allowed extended payment terms as well as other relief options.

Specifically, authorised reseller partners will gain extended payment terms, which they are expected to pass onto their customers.



Andrew Diamond, channel director for Australia and New Zealand at Nutanix, said the company’s partners play a critical role in ensuring that businesses in the region have access to technology they need to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

“So, we are helping ease the burden on them during this turbulent time so they can stay focused helping re-energise A/NZ’s businesses and economies,” Diamond said.

Chris Kaddaras, executive vice president for worldwide sales at Nutanix, added the business recognises the “immense” pressure faced by businesses during the pandemic.

“Our commitment to our partners has never been stronger. We will continue to evaluate the needs of our community to ensure our partners and customers have the resources they need to be successful in the current environment,” he said.

Entry into the NSFAP is available now until 31 May 2020 and will sit alongside Nutanix;s Financial Solutions (NFS), which offers 180-day deferred payments to customers, along with payment plans and cash trade-in of assets.

Nutanix has also made is its certification exams are free for partners until 31 July 2020, of which are available alongside its free courses and resources on the Nutanix Partner Portal and virtual field enablement programs.



The company is also aiming to support customers and partners with the rapid deployment of its FastTrack for VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) and Work From Anywhere (WFA) offerings. The WFA initiative includes a 30-day free trial of Nutanix’s Desktop-as-a-Service solution Xi Frame, which was announced in late February 2020.