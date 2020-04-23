AWS gets chatty with general availability of Chatbot

Can monitor and interact with AWS resources in Slack Channels and Amazon Chime

Amazon Web Services (AWS)' Chatbot product has entered into general availability for all commercial AWS regions.



Chatbot is an interactive agent for chat operations, or ChatOps, that can monitor and interact with AWS resources in Slack channels and Amazon Chime.

It can send alerts, run commands to return diagnostic information, invoke AWS Lambda functions and create AWS support cases.

AWS Chatbot incurs no charges, with only the underlying services being charged instead, such as Amazon Simple Notification Service or AWS Lambda.

To set up AWS Chatbot, users can access the AWS console, perform an authorisation with Slack or Amazon Chime and then add Chatbot to channels or chat rooms.

This is the latest chatbot-related offering from AWS to be made widely available, as it follows the Sydney region release of AWS Lex in January 2020.

Chatbot differs to Lex in that it is a pre-built interactive agent to monitor and interact with AWS resources, while Lex is focused on automatic speech recognition to be able to provide human-appearing interactions and recognising intent by converting speech to text and natural language understanding to create conversational bots, referred to as chatbots.

Previously, AWS partner Riley utilised Lex to overhaul a cinema session time recording system.