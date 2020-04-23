Veritec pilots COVID-19 testing app across Sydney Health District

Veritec's Chris Greatrex Credit: Veritec

Microsoft Gold partner Veritec is working with Microsoft to build and support an application to help with COVID-19 testing and containment.

The ‘COVID-19 Clinic Application’ is currently being piloted in hospitals and clinics of the Sydney Local Health District. The app helps a patient record details leading up to arriving at a designated hospital or health clinic, during testing and discharge following COVID-19 testing.

Specifically, the app can help a patient to assess symptoms and manage their testing process, select from multiple COVID-19 clinics, provide an overview of the clinic load - how many patients have arrived and how many are expected and it can also be used by staff to register themselves if they feel unwell.

Additional capabilities are also in the works, including notifications via email, SMS and integration with existing systems.

The app has been built using the Microsoft Power Platform, specifically Power Automate and Power Apps, and uses Dynamics 365 for the registration portal and dashboard, further connecting to Office 365 and Azure.

“Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 and Power Platform is making it possible to respond quickly and build the core capabilities required,” Veritec NSW general manager Chris Greatrex said.



“With our history working in health, it has been possible to quickly apply the requisite privacy and data protection measures in a heavily regulated environment, whilst still delivering the capability to meet the emerging requirements and demand.

“It’s been a pleasure to volunteer the time of our consultants to help build this App and do our bit to help with the front-line efforts," he added.



Veritec’s work in the healthcare sector includes projects with the Department of Health, ACT Health, Fiona Stanley Hospital, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, The National Health Performance Authority, National Health Funding Body and WA Country Health Service.