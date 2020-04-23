Ingram Micro Cloud's Lee Welch takes on APAC role

Lee Welch (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Cloud has promoted Lee Welch to take on a much larger Asia Pacific (APAC) remit. Welch has been with the distributor for the past decade and spent the past three years as the A/NZ cloud services director.

In his newly created role as executive director of APAC cloud services, Welch will be relocating to Singapore, and his responsibilities will cover managing Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines. He will report to Ingram Micro executive vice president of global cloud computing, Nimesh Dave.

Welch said Ingram will soon be searching for his A/NZ replacement.

“It’s a new role that’s been created by Ingram Micro Cloud to support our rapidly growing business across the region. I’m looking forward to building new relationships with our vendors, partners and my new team across the region,” Welch told ARN.

“I’ve already learnt that we have great cloud leadership across the region, with dedicated cloud teams, so I’m looking at how we can accelerate our leaders and their teams, skills and capabilities.”

Welch said he will focus on continuing to evolve its Cloud business, which has cracked one million seats in the region for the cloud marketplace, to deliver more value to the channel.

Some of the factors driving the cloud marketplace growth include on-boarding services that partners want and driving pipeline growth through partners, as well as having the ability to scale through the cloud marketplace, Welch detailed.

Welch said there was an opportunity to continue to accelerate growth in enabling new ISVs through its cloud marketplace.

“I’ll also be driving and evolving best practices and refining the value added services that we deliver to the channel across the region with both partners and vendors,” Welch said.

New vendor additions to cloud marketplace in the past couple of months include TeamViewer, ImeXhs, Rsupport and HelloSign.