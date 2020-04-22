NSW Govt puts the call out for Gig State regional network infrastructure project

Credit: ID 170253871 © Eli Wilson | Dreamstime.com

The NSW government has kicked off the first stage of the tender process for the $100 million Gig State project to improve internet quality in regional locations, opening a call for expressions of interest (EOI).



Announced in March 2020, the Gig State project is focused on delivering network infrastructure and boosting internet capacity by improving service price, quality and variety.

According to a document published on the government’s eTender website, submissions must address the objectives of the project, which are:

Equivalent (or better) price, quality and capability for digital services to businesses and residential premises within the Gig State Locations;

Regional communities and regional businesses are more able to evolve and compete within Australia and overseas using digital technology; and

Greater economic development, higher productivity and increased innovation.

The solutions are being sought from “suitably qualified and experienced respondents for design, investigation, approvals and construction of the recommended components,” including maintenance and operation for a 10 to 15 year period.

The project will first be relegated to the platform towns of Wagga Wagga, Parkes, and the neighbouring corridor towns of Narromine, Trangie, Nyngan and Cobar from Dubbo and Sutton, Bywong and Wamboin from Canberra.

After work is successful in these target locations, the project will be expanded to other regional areas.

“The Gig State Pilot program is designed to test the success of investment in digital connectivity initiatives in a range of regional markets areas across NSW,” the document noted.

“Should the pilot phase be successful, it may lay the foundation for a more expansive rollout of digital connectivity and improved products and services in regional and remote areas.”

The EOI stage is open for submissions via the government’s eTendering website, will close at 9:30AM, 2 June 2020 and respondents will receive an outcome on 7 July. In the interim, an industry briefing session will be hosted on 7 May.

After the EOI stage, a Request for Tender (RFT) stage will follow later this year.

The Gig State project is a part of the $400 million Regional Digital Connectivity program, first announced in 2019.