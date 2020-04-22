Jasco promotes Sue Vander to co-CEO

Microsoft and Telstra partner Jasco Consulting has promoted Sue Vander to the position of co-CEO, running the ship alongside current CEO and company founder Jason McClintock.

In her co-CEO capacity, Vander will be focused on commercial, financial and operating aspects of the business, while McClintock will be focused on technology, innovation and business development.

Vander has been with Jasco for a decade and was most recently general manager of operations and finance. She previously worked in the large corporate oil and gas sector in senior finance, accounting and management roles

McClintock said he was proud to work alongside Vander who possesses such great leadership skills and was excited to see where this strengthened leadership will take the company.

“Although this has been in planning for some time, with the current economic and social climate, now more than ever, it is essential to show strong leadership -- which makes this timing perfect,” McClintock said.



Vander said she will focus on the company’s direction and growth, and providing great outcomes for customers.

“The fast pace of change in the current social and economic environment was important for the business to have a clear understanding of its value proposition, and where it will add value to customers,” she said.

“Times like this require great leadership at every level, and the team at Jasco is in a strong position to help see our customers through this uncertain time.”

Speaking with ARN, McClintock said it was approaching the year as a growth opportunity, despite the tough business climate.

“We have seen how important remote working solutions and unified communications solutions have been to keep parts of the economy operational,” McClintock told ARN.



“We are already having conversations with customers about what worked and what could be better to strengthen their remote and business continuity plan (BCP) strategies.

“This is the first time on mass everyone has had to quickly implement their remote and BCP plans. We see the need to enhance these especially around security and device management as remote working becomes the normal and companies downsize office space to save money in a faltering economy," she added.

