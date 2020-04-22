LogMeIn hires global channel chief to boost partner numbers

RIck Ribas (LogMeIn) Credit: LogMeIn

US-based vendor LogMeIn has made a concerted effort to increase its partner numbers by hiring a new global channel chief.

The collaboration, identity and access management solutions vendor has appointed Rick Ribas to the newly created role of VP of global channels.

Ribas will focus on the creation of new channel business partnerships and be tasked with bringing new sales opportunities to LogMeIn’s partners worldwide. He joins LogMeIn from Intelisys Communications where he held the role of senior vice president, national partner sales and national channel alliances.

Ribas joined Intelisys in 2010 and is said to have more than 30 years of channel and master agent experience, beginning in the telecoms industry.

“LogMeIn has a recognised best-in-class portfolio of cloud-based remote connectivity services for unified communications and collaboration, IT management and customer engagement with millions of customers globally,” said Ribas.

“We have a fabulous opportunity to grow the business even further and expand into new sectors, matching the company’s business values to the demands and high expectations of our clients.”

The appointment comes months after the vendor struck a US$4.3 billion acquisition deal with a consortium of private equity players, ending its publicly-listed tenure.

Closer to home, the company recently saw its regional channel chief Robert Findlay depart during a restructure centred around boosting its unified communications and collaborations (UCC) arm. As a result, the company hired NICE inContact channel director Mark Harvey to act as the unit’s channel boss.