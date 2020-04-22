Leader bolsters AV portfolio with TruAudio and VSSL

Will offer AV training for partners interested in getting into the space

Credit: Leader Systems

Adelaide-based distributor, Leader has built up its audio visual (AV) portfolio through a new partnership with US-based audio solutions providers TruAudio and VSSL.

Soundvision is the parent company of TruAudio and VSSL.

The deal is part of Soundvision’s plan to expand its presence in the Australian market in leveraging their channel partnerships, training and support models.



According to Leader, channel partners already involved in AV will benefit from stock in five states, fast delivery and support.

For those not already involved in AV solutions, Leader will be conducting an AV introduction and training course shortly to help IT resellers who are already installing smart-home, networking, and displays to start offering audio solutions as well.

The Leader Academy will start delivering training content focused on AV best practices, design and installation.

“Leader is excited to be partnering with Soundvision Technologies to expand our solution offering to cater to the broader professional AV market,” Leader Soundvision product manager, Chris Sutherland said.

Soundvision president Bryan Garner said it was impressed with Leader's customer-first mentality and their strong position within the IT channel which will help take Soundvision’s professional AV solutions to a wider mass-market.

“We are excited about our new partnership and see Leader’s strength in the Australian market as a huge asset as we grow both the TruAudio and VSSL brands even more,” Garner said.

In February, Leader struck a new expanded distribution agreement with storage provider Western Digital for the Australian region.

Under the deal, Leader and its regional channel resellers will distribute Western Digital’s entire storage offering for small-to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, including those under the SanDisk brand.

