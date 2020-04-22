ForgeRock to launch hosted cloud in Australia after raising $93.5M

Will bring an A/NZ-specific platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to the region

Fran Rosch (ForgeRock) Credit: ForgeRock

ForgeRock is set to launch its own locally-hosted cloud in Australia in a move that will enable partners to bypass data sovereignty issues when selling to customers.

The identity management vendor’s private cloud will launch in the market later this year following its raise of US$93.5 million in funding.

By addressing Australia’s data residency and compliance issues, the launch will open up opportunities for partners in consumer data rights (CDR), as well as new verticals of open banking, telecommunications and higher education.

The private cloud will be hosted on Google Cloud Platform, and will be available to the vendor’s current systems integrator partners, of which include Accenture, KMPG, PWC and Deloitte, alongside boutique firms.

ForgeRock will also launch an Australia and New Zealand-specific platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to the region on the back of the Series E raise.

“Our ambition is to be the partner of choice for large enterprises in Australia that want to deliver more seamless services to customers and employees,” ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch said.

Earlier this year, the US-based vendor appointed a new head of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) in the form of former Workday regional lead David Hope.

The year previously, it also appointed James Ross as the managing director for A/NZ, replacing John Donovan, the-now head of Sophos A/NZ managing.