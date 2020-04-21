DCI Data Centers named new Australia CEO

Malcolm Roe to lead data centre operator’s local team, bringing along his start-up Open Edge

Credit: ID 144516710 © Vladimir Timofeev | Dreamstime.com

DCI Data Centers has hired a new chief executive officer to lead its operations in Australia.

The company, which operates data centres in Sydney and Adelaide, has appointed Malcolm Roe as CEO, absorbing his edge computing start-up Open Edge.

Before founding Oped Edge, Roe was Vocus Group’s head of strategic projects. “I’m delighted to lead DCI as we head into the next phase of the business’ growth,” he said. “We have a number of very exciting opportunities in the pipeline and we are now fully supported to execute on these initiatives.”

DCI currently operates two data centres in Australia, serving more than 20 customers. In January last year, it was acquired by Canadian investment giant Brookfield, in a deal reported to be worth about $350 million.

Roe fills a role vacated by DCI founder Spencer Mullee, who previously led the company in Australia and across Asia Pacific.

Mullee left in September to join US-based Via Lago Investment as president and CEO.

As well as Roe, former Nextgen Networks executive Richard Burley has also joined DCI as chief commercial officer.

Burley previously held the role of executive general manager, responsible for the Defence & Government business of Nextgen Networks

“DCI will continue to grow its Australian operations focusing on secure hyperscale data centre solutions and the emerging edge computing sector,” Felix Chan, DCI Data Centers board member said.

“Across the Asia Pacific market our focus is on supporting the immense growth of cloud-based and 5G mobile services either by acquisition or the development and expansion of new data centre assets.”