Hitachi Vantara tackles Govt tape and hyperconvergence

Credit: Dreamstime

Hitachi Vantara is set to tackle a mainframe tape modernisation solution project for Services Australia while dealing with hyperconvergence for the federal government’s Department of Education, Skills and Employment.

The systems integrator has been awarded a $10.3 million, three-year contract by Services Australia for the provision of IT hardware relating to the purchase of a mainframe tape modernisation solution.

The contract was won following a request for quotation by the department via the Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) Hardware Marketplace Panel, which claims to have over 100 competing suppliers, including Dell, Lenovo, IBM and Data#3.

Hitachi Vantara has also been awarded a $3 million contract from the federal government’s Department of Education, Skills and Employment for the provision of hyper-converged server hardware and licences.

The terms of the three-year deal see Hitachi Vantara Australia supply the Department with Hitachi hardware and VMware services from April this year until the end of April 2023.

The procurement was also conducted via the DTA’s Hardware Marketplace Panel, which is specifically for the supply of IT hardware, infrastructure and associated services.

The contract wins come a handful of months after Hitachi Vantara A/NZ partnered with VMware to launch locally-developed 'Quick Start' bundles for deploying hyperconverged private cloud and hybrid cloud solutions through the Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP).

By combining compute, storage, virtualisation and high availability into a UCP, Hitachi Vantara claimed that infrastructure management could be significantly simplified and allow for easy scaling with physical or virtual building blocks.

Adrian Johnson, vice president and managing director of A/NZ at Hitachi Vantara said at the time that the partnership with VMware was born out of a need to make processes simpler for users.

"We decided to work with our partner VMware to simplify things for our customers and help them realise the benefits of the cloud more quickly,” Johnson said.