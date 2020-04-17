Services Australia hands $5.1M Surface Pro 'business continuity' deal to Ethan Group

The contract extends from 16 March to the beginning of May 2023

IT services provider Ethan Group has been handed a deal worth nearly $5.1 million from Services Australia for the provision of 3,000 Microsoft Surface Pro devices for business continuity purposes.

The contract, which extends from 16 March to the beginning of May 2023, was won in an open tender process via the Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) Hardware Marketplace Panel procurement arrangement.

The DTA’s Hardware Marketplace Panel claims no fewer than 120 suppliers, including the likes of Dell Australia, HPE, IBM, Lenovo and JB Hi-Fi, among others.

According to a Services Australia spokesperson, Ethan Group was selected for the deal because it provided best value for money following a request for quotation (RFQ) issued under the Hardware Marketplace Panel, as is the usual practice with federal government contracts.

Ethan Group has long been a favourite of Services Australia, with the company being handed four contracts in mid-2018 worth $27.4 million for the supply of thousands of new PCs, Microsoft tablet computers and monitors to the Department of Human Services, before the department was rebranded as Services Australia.

In late 2017, the IT services provider won a $5.79 million contract from the Department of Human Services for the provision of 2,500 Microsoft Surface Pro tablets 256GB Intel Core i5 with 8GB RAM.