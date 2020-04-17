ABS taps Epicon for $6.3M service management consolidation job

Wayne Gowland (Epicon) Credit: Epicon

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) is to rip out its legacy CA Technologies based service management tools in a consolidation push.

The agency has awarded a $6.3 million contract to Epicon IT Solutions to overhaul its mishmash of systems over the next three years.

ABS currently uses a custom in-house service management tool built on CA Service Desk Manager. Alongside this, it operates a CA Service Catalog, Lotus Notes and Symantec Workflow Solution.

As part of the new contract, Epicon will supply its own hosted and managed service solution for enterprise service management and application performance monitoring (APM), the latter of which will be a new feature.

In a statement to ARN, an ABS spokesperson said the overhaul formed part of a “modernisation” effort rather than simply adding another vendor to the mix.

“The consolidation of multiple legacy applications into a single managed platform reduces technical debt and provides an opportunity for the ABS to review its service management operations and introduce new operational efficiencies,” the spokesperson said.

The ABS spokesperson said the addition of the APM will “enhance visibility” into its disparate systems and user metrics.

“It will allow the ABS to monitor, report on, predict and proactively respond to the performance of ICT services and the business services they support,” the spokesperson added. “This data will also be used to enrich operational intelligence and foster good decision making.”

Founded in 2008, Epicon services clients across banking, telecommunications and finance, and has government contracts with the likes of Defence, Home Affairs and the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

Last year it appointed Wayne Gowland as its new CEO and launched its own digital integration technology platform.

The contract win comes months after Epicon acquired ServiceNow partner Service Potential, which gave it added reach in Queensland and the Northern Territory.