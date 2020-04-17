Tech Data expands Cloud Solution Factory offering

Credit: Tech Data

Distribution giant Tech Data has expanded its Cloud Solution Factory offering with the addition of Modern Workplace with Microsoft Secure Score, which provides a security baseline for Office 365 users with automated policy enforcement.

According to Tech Data, Microsoft Secure Score is designed as a risk assessment framework that provides a numerical summary of a business’s security position based on criteria like identity, data, devices and user behavior.



Coming as part of a global roll out, which includes Australia but not New Zealand, the solutions offer an alternative to entry-level Microsoft Security Defaults for partners to offer customers.

New capabilities include conditional access for multi-factor authentication (MFA), plus user exclusion and secure access methods.

In addition, the offering enables emergency access profiles, also known as “break-glass accounts,” and other authentication requirements, Tech Data claimed.

“These solutions align with our strategy of delivering higher value by providing scalable, secure and robust end-to-end solutions that are fully vetted, and can be deployed in less than 30 minutes,” said Sergio Farache, Tech Data senior vice president, strategy, innovation, cloud and M&A.



“As experts in cloud and solution development, Tech Data is able to simplify the cloud configuration and deployment processes, so our channel partners can serve their customers quickly and effectively while mitigating cybersecurity risks.”

According to Tech Data, partners can leverage Microsoft Secure Score to drive awareness, track progress and encourage incremental improvements toward a long-term security plan.

Service providers can assess their end-user environments, prioritise remediation steps and offer professional services to manage and improve the security of their clients’ cloud environments, Tech Data added.

They can also automatically apply data loss prevention and advanced threat protection policies to help mitigate risk associated with data leakage and common email attacks.