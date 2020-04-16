Switch Connect appoints new channel chief

Paul Saba (Switch Connect) Credit: Switch Connect

Australian unified communications (UC) vendor Switch Connect has appointed Paul Saba as its new channel director.

The Brisbane-based start-up has tasked Saba with overseeing its relationships with channel partners, which includes distributor Ingram Micro.

In addition to channel partners, Switch also has vendor alliances with Ribbon Communications, Microsoft, Poly and Yealink.

According to Switch, Saba will also be tasked with promoting the vendor's own cloud unified communications-as-a-service offering or Microsoft Teams call solution as the COVID-19 pandemic forces customers to work from home.

Founded in 2015, Switch Connect specialises in UC solutions spanning hosted PBX, SIP trunking and data networks.



Saba will be based in Sydney and replaces Switch's former channel manager Craig Harrison, who left earlier this year. He joins Switch Connect from FAST Group, where he acted as partnership manager for three years.

Over the past 10 years, Saba has also held roles at Advantedge Financial Services and Stargate Group.

“Paul comes to us with over 25 years of experience in the Financial Services industry whereby he had tremendous success building channel-based markets, delivering exceptional customer service as well as nationally supporting SMEs and aligned partners to achieve untapped growth,” CEO Rohan Milne said.

“The appointment of Paul will further boost our capabilities in supporting partners and vendors to help their customers navigate new technologies and new markets.”