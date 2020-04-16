NNNCo partners with app provider WMW

Working to bring a Private Proximity Solution to market to help stem COVID-19 spread

Credit: ID 117054776 © Baramee Thaweesombat Dreamstime.com

Long range wide area network (LoRaWAN) operator National Narrowband Network Co (NNNCo) has established a partnership with Belgian applications and solutions provider WMW.

The companies have been working together for over 18 months, with NNNCo integrating the WMW-built applications into its enterprise data platform N2N-DL to enable seamless data aggregation and ensure network readiness.

A Private Proximity Monitoring solution is being fast-tracked for use across different industries due to its potential to help workers and community members maintain social distancing and reduce the spread of COVID-19 without compromising personal privacy.

“We’ve been working on this solution with WMW to enable worker safety on construction and mining sites,” NNNCo CEO Rob Zagarella said.

“These sites often need to maintain isolation zones around particular objects or areas. The proximity monitoring solution alerts the individual and site manager or enterprise when the worker gets too close to a danger or an out-of-bounds area.”

Zagarella said it can also be applied to a number of situations transpiring with Covid-19 including keeping essential workers at safe distances from one another, whether on construction sites or any other essential workplace.

“It could also apply to proximity monitoring for staff and vulnerable people in hospitals or aged care facilities,” he said.

Personal privacy is maintained because the solution doesn’t identify the individual or store location data.

WMW will provide the application with NNNCo providing the LoRaWAN connectivity needed to deploy the solution on the ground.

“Over the past few weeks, we've focused our attention on applications, derivatives of the 97 apps we've already built, that can handle various impacts and observations around Covid-19,” WMW CEO Bert Vanaken said.

“Our resellers worldwide are close to their customers and governments and this allows us to draw global conclusions.

“We’re very happy to be partnering in Australia with NNNCo which has built a strong position as the country’s leading enterprise LoRaWAN IoT operator. Their National Narrowband Network for IoT is expanding rapidly which opens up more opportunities for enterprise to deploy these solutions quickly and effectively.”