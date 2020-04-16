Bitdefender ‘casts wider partner net’ with new consumer portal

Marketplace open to any ‘professionals’ approved by the vendor

Credit: Bitdefender

Bitdfender is shaking up its traditional distribution channel in favour of a new 'consumer' marketplace in Australia.

The security vendor has launched its Bitdefender Consumer Reseller Portal, an online platform for “professionals” who want to resell Bitdefender solutions to individuals and small businesses.

According to Bitdefender, the portal will allow partners and sole traders to buy end user licences for resale.

Anyone who signs up initially will automatically be granted “certified partner” status, allowing additional margins and commissions.

The vendor told ARN the portal is designed to “cast a wider net to offer more individuality to potential partners”, adding that anyone who registers for it must be accredited and approved by them.

Bitdefender added that the portal would still reward partner loyalty by maintaining traditional partner program components such as earning margin on transactions and commissions on renewals.

For traditional Bitdefender tiered partners, there will be the opportunities for discounts on purchase prices, increased remuneration on renewals and support, depending on the amount sold.

The portal has already launched in Europe with Bitdefender claiming 200 resellers registered at the launch.

“With a strong local presence and a significant network across the country, IT resellers are the closest partners to end users,” said Maxime Habert, Bitdefender’s commercial director.

“They support and advise their customers over the long term by providing services, going beyond the simple purchase of IT equipment. Our goal is to associate these partners with our growth for the whole customer lifecycle.”