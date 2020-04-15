Spirit Telecom poised for two acquisitions as it eyes COVID-19 opportunities

Comes as the company builds out its IT and MSP prowess

Credit: Dreamstime

Spirit Telecom has tapped into more than $10 million of fresh financing as it works to snap up at least two acquisition targets amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a factor which it claims presents “unique opportunities”.

The publicly-listed telco and IT services provider told shareholders on 15 April that it had raised $9.2 million in a fresh share placement and expanded its debt facility by $2.9 million, with the additional capital set aside to help the company accelerate its mergers and acquisitions strategy.

At present, Spirit has two potential acquisitions in advanced due diligence and term sheet stage, which the capital will fund. The funds will also be used to expand Spirit X, the company’s telco digital sales platform.

The telco has made no secret of the fact that it is capitalising on the current climate, with the company telling shareholders that the COVID-19 environment provides “a unique opportunity to drive an accelerated growth agenda via M&A, as asset prices in telco and IT/MSP [managed service provider] services companies become more attractive”.

The two proposed acquisitions, the individual targets of which remain under wraps, currently in the works come after 12 months of acquisitions, with the company picking up no fewer than seven businesses over the course of the past year.

According to Spirit, the acquisitions have allowed the company to solidify its position as a notable provider of high speed internet and IT and MSP services to small- and medium-sized businesses and essential industries such as hospitals, schools and Government.

“Over the past 12 months we have transformed the company from being a fixed wireless provider to a fully integrated telco and IT services company which provides high speed internet, IT services, cloud, security and voice products,” Spirit Telecom managing director Sol Lukatsky said.

“We are now a leader in bundling these products into one service and one bill. We have been effective in cross-selling, delivering growth in recurring revenue with a sticky customer base in SMB [small- and medium-sized business] and essential industries,” he added.

According to Lukatsky, now that all four of Spirit’s 2019 acquisitions are now integrated and have since translated into growth for the company overall, the telco now has a unique opportunity to acquire profitable businesses at lower multiples.

“We will continue to seek out opportunities that complement our strategy in terms enabling expansion of our service offering and geographic footprint in both telco and IT/MSP services,” he said.

In February, Spirit Telecom struck a $6.9 million deal to acquire two Melbourne managed services providers, Trident Business Group and Neptune Managed Services, a move that saw the company launch a new business unit, Trident IT Solutions.



A month earlier, Spirit Telecom moved to ramp up its presence in NSW through the acquisition of managed IT services business Cloud Business Technology (Cloud BT).

The $700,000 acquisition was aimed at bolstering Spirit’s cloud based security managed services offering that would run over its fixed wireless network for SMBs across Sydney and regional areas of NSW.

Lukatsky said at the time that further acquisitions were on the cards, noting that the company would continue to pursue further complementary acquisitions in the telco and MSP space.