GitHub makes private repos free to teams

New GitHub Free plan gives teams and individual developers an unlimited number of public or private repositories

Credit: Dreamstime

GitHub has made private repositories with unlimited collaborators available to all GitHub accounts, meaning core features are now free to all, including teams.

Prior to GitHub’s April 14 announcement, organizations had to subscribe to a paid plan if they wanted to use GitHub for private development. Under the new free plan, teams can have any number of public or private repositories, along with 2,000 private repo Actions and 500MB of private repo package storage per month.

Specifics of GitHub’s new plans include:

GitHub Free, introduced in January 2019 to give developers unlimited private repos, is immediately available for teams and features unlimited public or private repos. GitHub Free users receive community support.

Organizations that had used Team for Open Source now have GitHub Free.

GitHub Free for individual developers now includes unlimited collaborators.

GitHub Team will include 3,000 Actions per month for private repositories.

Not everything GitHub offers will be free, though. Teams needing advanced features such as code owners or SAML single sign-on will need a Team or Enterprise plan. Personalized support also will be offered on a fee basis.

GitHub also is reducing the price of its Team plan from US$9 per user per month to US$4 per user per month, effective immediately. Current customers will see the new pricing reflected in their bills automatically.