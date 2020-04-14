Veeam introduces new discounts and partner program updates

Coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of its partner program

Veeam headquarters, Switzerland Credit: Veeam

Backup and cloud data management vendor Veeam has released new partner program discounts and updates and its new Veeam Service Provider Console v.4.

The adjustments come on the cusp of the 10-year anniversary of the vendor's Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) program, which caters to more than 25,000 partners. In the fourth quarter of 2019, annual recurring revenue increased 33 per cent year-on-year, according to the vendor.

Veeam CMO Jim Kruger introduced new discounts and capabilities that will help cloud and managed service providers profitably scale their managed back-up as-a-service (BaaS) and disaster recovery as-a-service (DRaaS) business.



“Today, many of our VCSP partners are reporting double, even triple, digit growth in their businesses. We look forward to celebrating future successes with our VCSP partners as we focus on our ‘better together’ strategy,” Kruger said.

To mark the 10-year anniversary, Veeam released new VCSP program discounts and updates including a 15 per cent price reduction on Veeam Backup and Replication Enterprise Plus edition.

There are also new Volume Rental Agreement (VRA) discount tiers, which help super-charge margins by rewarding new partners ready to commit to Veeam and long-time high-consumption partners.

On top of this, partners will also gain access to Veeam Universal Licensing (VUL) for Rental, which is a 'pay-as-you-grow' program that makes it easy to create or expand any Veeam-powered BaaS and DRaaS offering, without needing capex to build from.

Additionally, Asia Pacific-based partners will also be able to take advantage of VCSP Pulse, joining more than 6000 North American VCSP partners that are able to connect with Veeam and their respective aggregators on a single, purpose-built platform to help build BaaS and DRaaS solutions at scale.

At the same time, the vendor's new Service Provider Console v4 has been introduced and is available for free to VCSP partners.

The new features include remote monitoring and management capabilities that can directly integrate with ConnectWise Automate.



The integration consolidates client data into a single, proactive and centralised user interface, reducing resources and enabling faster response times.

New features also include an enhanced usage reporting engine that automatically generates single usage reports for all workloads; full support for Veeam Backup and Replication v10; and an enhanced API interface.

In January, Veeam inked a new distribution agreement with Dicker Data for the Australian region, following its decision to end its partnership with Tech Data.

In an email to partners, Veeam said it was ending its partnership with Tech Data effective 17 January and will support partners through the transition period.

Dicker joins Ingram Micro and Rhipe in Veeam's distribution stable for Australia and New Zealand.



