GitLab ramps up Australian market drive

GitLab's Anthony McMahon Credit: GitLab

DevOps platform GitLab has doubled down on its Australian focus following year-on-year growth of 116 per cent in annual recurring revenue to US$100 million.

In Australia, GitLab counts 48 staff and has made a number of hires across sales, customer success, channel, marketing, pre-sales and solution architects.

In February, channel sales leader Amelia Seow was appointed to cover the Australia and New Zealand market and help expand its GitLab partner program.

The expansion process is being led by Asia Pacific regional director Anthony McMahon, who took on the top role in August last year.

GitLab also has its sights set on expanding into other Asian regions, such as Singapore, and ramping up its efforts in Japan, South Korea and India.

More than 100,000 organisations globally use GitLab with customers including Infoxchange, Ticketmaster, Goldman Sachs, and KnowBe4.

GitLab has grown from less than 10 people in 2015 to more than 1,250 team members in more than 65 countries, adopting an all-remote workforce. In Australia, staff work nationally across Darwin, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Katherine, Brisbane and Geelong.

McMahon said that adopting an ‘all remote’ workforce was prosperous for both business and employees, particularly when accessing a broader pool of talent.

He pointed out a particular concern about Australian businesses still developing software in the same way they were 10 years ago and risk falling behind.

“The future is more remote collaboration, agile secure development, and rapid cloud-native deployment,” he said.

“GitLab’s single application approach to the DevSecOps lifecycle is providing a solution to the high costs and inefficiencies that come with multiple tools, as well as silos between developer, security, and operations teams.

“The local market needs new ways to design, develop, and deploy software that are far more agile and address the need to innovate quickly for their customers and employees.”