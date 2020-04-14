HP wins $13M contract for Defence desktop replacement

Credit: Dreamstime

The Department of Defence has awarded HP a contract valued at $13 million for routine desktop replacements.



The contract is for the procurement of HP EliteDesk 800 Desktop Mini PCs, according to a spokesperson from Defence, and is valued at $13,738,755.73.

The procurement is part of a routine replacement of desktop hardware across the department as it reaches end of life.

The contract period extends from 2 April to 15 May 2020, with the associated work involved in replacing the hardware set to occur over the next 12 months.

HP was awarded the contract to following an open tender process via the government’s Digital Transformation Agency ICT Procurement Portal.

The Defence deal follows two recent contract extensions from the department, with Citadel Group through to July 2021, according to its CEO Mark McConnell in an update to shareholders in February 2020.

“We are very pleased to be awarded the two contract extensions by the Department of Defence, reflecting the quality work that Citadel has delivered to the Department over many years,” McConnell said at the time.

“This news comes on the back of other recent material contract extensions, including the 10-year contract extension for Enterprise Pathology Software for Queensland Health announced on 13 December 2019.”

Defence is also no stranger to using technology partners, as recent statistics rank Defence in fifth place for number of opportunities posted through the government's Digital Marketplace platform during January 2020.



It was beaten by the Attorney-General’s Department in fourth, Department of Health in third, Department of Home Affairs in second, with the rank of top buyer going to the Department of Human Services.



Historically, Defence has been one of the top spenders on IT of any federal government entity.





