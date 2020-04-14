Ingram Micro adds TeamViewer to cloud marketplace portfolio

Australia and New Zealand among 15 countries that will initially get access

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has added solutions from secure remote connectivity software vendor TeamViewer to its cloud marketplace as part of a new global distribution agreement.

The German vendor’s products will initially be available in 15 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain and the UK, among others. Eventually, the TeamViewer products will also be available in the US, Brazil and Chile.

Under the terms of the deal Ingram Micro Cloud will distribute a few TeamViewer products, including its Secure Remote Access and Support offering, which gives system administrators remote access to servers, securely from anywhere, without needing a virtual private network (VPN).

Business users can also use this TeamViewer offering to remotely access their work computers from off-site locations.

Also included in the deal is the Centralised Remote Monitoring and Management product, which provides the ability to manage, monitor, track, patch, backup, and protect computers, devices and software from a single platform.

Additionally, the deal includes TeamViewer Pilot, which enables remote assistance using augmented reality technology, either for repair or maintenance of a device or machine, while enabling quick collaboration capabilities to fix issues or train colleagues from any location.

“We are delighted to announce this relationship with TeamViewer to accelerate their growth in the channel,” Ingram Micro Cloud global cloud portfolio strategy director Ashwin Viswanath said.

“Leveraging our CloudBlue Connect [cloud software and services platform] product catalog, together with our CloudBlue Commerce platform, we are uniquely positioned to magnify the discoverability and distribution of TeamViewer’s offerings across our reseller base.”

The deal comes at a time when solutions such as TeamViewer’s products are seeing increased demand as much of the world’s workforce shifts to temporary remote working scenarios as countries enforce social distancing and lockdown measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

However, from Ingram Micro’s perspective, the trend towards a distributed workforce has been rising for years, with the company noting that there has been a 173 per cent increase in employees working from home, with 43 per cent of today’s workforce working remotely with some frequency, according to Global Workplace Analytics, since 2005.

The TeamViewer agreement comes just days after Ingram Micro Cloud added the offering of medical imaging software-as-a-service (SaaS) and artificial intelligence (AI) provider ImeXhs to its marketplace.

In March, Korean vendor Rsupport signed a distribution deal with Ingram Micro Cloud for Australia and New Zealand as it embarked on its first step towards global expansion.