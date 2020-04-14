ABC seeks Cisco MSPs for network support

Credit: ABC

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has launched a search for a partner to support its Cisco networking backbone.

The national broadcaster is seeking managed service providers (MSPs) to provide hardware and software maintenance to its server and network environment, which is largely built on Cisco equipment.

Partners will be required to supply either through Cisco SMARTnet or via the ‘shared support’ model, with the ABC saying it may extend the offering for maintenance for any Cisco hardware or software products.

The contract will also cover Cisco end of support equipment for maintaining equipment no longer directly supported by the vendor.

Issued via a request for proposal (RFP), the tender also covers partners to support non-Cisco servers, storage and networking equipment (primarily end of support).

According to the RFP, the ABC runs network and server equipment supplied by a mix of IBM, NetApp, Hitachi Vantara, Brocade, HPE/Aruba and Dell.

“Equipment that is not end of support by the original equipment manufacturer should be covered under the maintenance agreement for software services from the original equipment manufacturer,” the RFP said.

“The ABC encourages efficiency, continuous improvement and innovation among our suppliers. Your response should include details of how your organisation differs from your competitors and how you would drive innovation and continuous improvement across our business.”

Partners have until 1 May to respond to the tender, with the contract due to start on 1 June.