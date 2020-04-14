IPSec scores $14.8M MSSP gig with Vic Health

Tasked with bringing ‘single pane of glass’ virtual security operations centre to all health agencies

Credit: Dreamstime

The Victorian Government has begun a major overhaul of its information security provision across all health agencies, tapping local managed security service provider (MSSP) IPsec to carry out the work.

The state’s Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) awarded a $14.8 million contract to IPSec to roll out a virtual security operations centre (VSoc) using LogRhythm’s technology.

IPSec will deploy and manage the VSoc platform over a three-year period, providing a ‘single pane of glass’ view of cyber security across all the DHHS’ individual agencies.

Specifically, IPSec will provide security information and event management services, including round-the-clock support and staff training on using the platform.

Previously, agencies under the DHHS, such as Monash Health and Ambulance Victoria, operated their own security operations, each using different providers and solutions.

However, once rolled out, the platform will give the DHHS a single view of all its security incidents, allowing IPSEC to act accordingly if any of the agencies are under threat.

Health services have borne the brunt of many cyber attacks, routinely topping the Australian Notifiable Data Breach ‘s (NDB) scheme.

Last year, a number of hospitals and health services in Victoria were hit by a ransomware attack that shut down systems in hospitals part of the Gippsland Health Alliance and of the South West Alliance of Rural Health.

"IPSec are very pleased and proud to have won this tender to supply the Victorian DHHS with a key component in their security strategy," said Paul Oxley, IPSec general manager for Victorian Government.



"Having a single view of the cyber security posture across the whole states healthcare network will put the department in better position to be able to provide critical help to individual hospitals," he added.



Founded 10 years ago as an IT security reseller, IPSec now operates primarily as an MSSP working with vendors including Check Point, F5 Networks, Fortinet, alongside LogRhythm.

The company now employs 34 people in Melbourne and Notting Hill, mostly security engineers, with Oxley adding that he was looking to boost its headcount.

"IPSec have a history of working with healthcare agencies in Victoria but to win a contact for the whole DHHS is a validation of our great team’s security expertise and innovative use of the latest technology," Oxley added.



"Working along side LogRythm right from the start of the tender has been a fantastic experience and great to see them supporting a channel partner all the way through."



